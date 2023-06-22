Cornel West is running for president to dismantle the US empire

Philosopher and activist Cornel West says Americans need a third option, other than ‘neo-fascism’ and ‘neoliberalism’.

Philosopher and activist Cornel West has a question: Why do so many Americans languish in prison, put up with indecent housing, or cope with decrepit schools and without proper healthcare when they live in the richest empire in the history of the world?

The United States presidential candidate is running on a third-party ticket, which historically gives him no chance of winning the White House in 2024.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Bottom Line, West tells host Steve Clemons that the country’s political elites are not interested in a robust conversation on wealth and justice, and that he aims to force that conversation onto the national stage.