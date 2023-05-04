How much influence has France lost in Africa?

France convenes Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in a desperate attempt to safeguard its interests in Africa.

Despite the declarations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the era of his country’s interference in Africa was “well over”, France – and the West in general – have been losing influence on the continent year after year.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, Turkey and other players have been ascendant.

Next month France will host the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which aims to reset relations between the Global North and the Global South. But is it too little, too late?

Host Steve Clemons speaks with France’s minister of development, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, about his country’s efforts to rethink its relationship with Africa.