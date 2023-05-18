What will the next race to the White House look like?

Leading campaign managers from both parties weigh in on their presumptive candidates’ chances in 2024.

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump claim they are fighting for the soul of the United States. And, as president, both were equally unpopular by their second year in office, hovering at about 40 percent approval ratings.

On The Bottom Line, host Steve Clemons asks Democratic and Republican campaign managers to weigh in on their candidates’ chances in the race for the White House next year.

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, says his candidate’s anti-establishment message connects with millions of Americans – not only Republicans. Faiz Shakir, former campaign manager for Senator Bernie Sanders, says Trump’s candidacy ironically fuels support for the presumptive Democratic candidate, President Biden.