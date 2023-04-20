What do the leaked Pentagon papers tell us about the Ukraine war?

Do the US secrets leaked online paint a clear picture of the US strategy for the war in Ukraine?

What does the United States want from the war in Ukraine?

Mainly, to put Ukraine in a good position when the time comes to negotiate. But there is “still a lot of fighting left” on both sides, according to Kevin Baron, executive editor at Defense One, a publication covering national security issues.

And Americans should consider their spending in Ukraine to be a “grand bargain” as Russia is being severely weakened without the loss of any American lives, according to Matt Dimmick, former director of Russia at the National Security Council.

On this episode of The Bottom Line, host Steve Clemons and his panel have a wide-ranging discussion about the future of the Ukraine war.