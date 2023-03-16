What lessons does Florida offer for Republicans and Democrats?

The state has swung from Democrat to Republican in a matter of years. Is it a bellwether for the national stage in 2024?

In the last election, the Democratic Party in Florida lost hundreds of thousands of voters, while the Republican Party continues to grow.

Promising to fight against “woke” politics in the United States, Governor Ron DeSantis has attacked a high school programme teaching African American history and enforced a “Don’t Say Gay” policy in schools, among other initiatives to reinforce his conservative credentials in the expected lead-up to announcing his candidacy for president in 2024.

Host Steve Clemons asks Democratic politician Val Demings, a former police chief and congresswoman from Florida, about what her party is learning from what’s happening in her state.