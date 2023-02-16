Can racism be rooted out of US law enforcement?

After young Black man Tyre Nichols was killed by police, there are renewed calls to reform law enforcement ​in the US.

The killing of Tyre Nichols by a group of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, has renewed the debate on reforming the police.

Some Americans argue that the institution should not be indicted just because there are a few “bad apples” in a local police force here and there. But others argue that the entire system has racism and inequality baked into it.

The question of how to change the culture across thousands of local police forces and communities is a thorny one.

Host Steve Clemons asks former Memphis police officer Thaddeus Johnson about the prospects for fixing law enforcement in the United States.