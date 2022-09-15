Assassination drones and bioweapons: The future of warfare?

Futurist Marc Goodman explains how science fiction has caught up to reality in modern warfare.

Will countries need soldiers and fighter pilots in future conflicts, or will drones do the job?

Private companies and governments already own huge databases of our DNA and other biometrics, making it easy for drones equipped with facial recognition to target individuals anywhere.

In 2018, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he survived a drone assassination attempt. And in 2020, Israel assassinated Iran’s nuclear programme chief, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, with an autonomous satellite-operated machine gun.

Futurist and security consultant Marc Goodman tells host Steve Clemons about the scientific advances that are benefitting humanity – and those that are making the world a darker place.