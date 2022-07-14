Can the US keep its competitive edge in tech and innovation?

American billionaire Steve Case aims to level the playing field for US entrepreneurs outside Silicon Valley.

Tech innovation in the United States is dominated by a few cities on the coasts.

Billionaire investor Steve Case, one of the founders of America Online, is on a mission to level the playing field for American innovators. He launched a project called, “Rise of the Rest,” where he and fellow business people travel to smaller cities and towns across the US in search of the next big thing.

Host Steve Clemons asks Case about why he recently joined the US National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship and how some government policies are hindering US competitiveness worldwide.