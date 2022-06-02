Can anything be done about mass shootings in the US?

Gun violence happens everywhere, but the US suffers from an epidemic of mass shootings: 213 incidents this year alone.

Mass shootings are a part of life in the United States. Some make national headlines, like the killing of elementary school children in Uvalde, or the targeted killing of Black people in a supermarket in Buffalo.

But Americans are not able to reach a grand consensus on what to do about it, and conservatives are steering the conversation away from guns and towards mental healthcare.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Anthony Barksdale, the former acting police commissioner of Baltimore, and researcher Mark Follman, author of Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America.