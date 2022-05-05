Can NATO avoid direct confrontation with Russia?

Russia accuses NATO of extending the war indefinitely, but Western alliance doubles down on support for Ukraine.

NATO, the military alliance of Western countries, does not include Ukraine but is heavily involved in the current conflict as it supports the country in the face of Russia’s invasion.

In the first half of this episode, host Steve Clemons talks with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană about the alliance’s support for Ukraine.

And in the second half of the show, Steve talks with Time magazine correspondent Simon Shuster about the two weeks he spent with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team in their wartime compound in Kyiv. We ask what is going on in the mind of the Ukrainian leader these days?