Individuality vs religion: How is abortion dividing the US?

If the United States Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights, every state will have to decide for itself.

The debate in the United States on a woman’s right to abortion has raged on for decades.

For conservatives, it is about religious values and the country’s future as a Christian nation. For progressives and many moderates, it is about individual rights.

If the US Supreme Court rolls back Roe v Wade in the coming months, it will be a milestone in the Culture Wars.

Host Steve Clemons asks journalist Julia Manchester and historians Jonathan Zimmerman and Andrew Hartman whether there is still room for compromise among the two camps on abortion and other values- and lifestyle-based issues like gay marriage, immigration and racism.