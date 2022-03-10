Will Ukraine become Russia’s ‘forever war’?

What has to happen for an end to the war in Ukraine, and what are the chances for an escalation into a wider war?

Anatol Lieven wrote a book in 1999 warning that, “Any attempt by … Russia or the West to take Ukraine fully into an alliance with either of them would disastrously split Ukraine.”

As the war with Ukraine enters its second week, Lieven says that the only solution in sight is for Ukraine to declare itself a neutral country, preventing it from joining any Western-led or Russian-led alliances.

Barring a deal of that nature, Russia and Ukraine could find themselves in a long-term quagmire. Join host Steve Clemons for a wide-ranging conversation on the possibilities for war and peace in the region.