Does Trump have anything to fear from his legal troubles?

A House committee advised that the former president be charged with defrauding the US – as he runs for the job again.

According to the congressional committee looking into the riots that took place in the United States on January 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump inspired an insurrection against the country because he could not publicly accept that he had lost the 2020 election.

But to his loyal fans, Trump remains a folk hero, and the accusations against him are a witch hunt conducted under the guise of “defending democracy”.

So which is it?

Steve Clemons hosts a panel of journalists who have been following the legal investigations against Trump in Florida, New York, Georgia and Washington to learn if anything can harm his chances to seek office again.