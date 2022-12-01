Will the new world order be less American?

After decades of being able to set the rules, the United States’ role in the world is changing – for domestic reasons.

Russia, China and smaller regional powers are increasingly refusing to play by the rules set out by the United States – and the reasons may lie within the US itself.

With the potential for radical foreign policy shifts after every election, other countries are not sure which Washington they are dealing with. And Americans are also becoming more inward-looking.

The result is a consistent loss of global standing for the US, according to Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Host Steve Clemons asks Haass if the biggest threat facing the American-led world order is the US.