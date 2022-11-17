Can anything be done about the collection of our online data?

Almost five years after Cambridge Analytica was exposed, has anything really changed in the data collection business?

In Cambridge Analytica and Facebooks heyday, the digital footprints of people around the world were used against them to impact elections in places including Trinidad, the Philippines, and the United States

While Cambridge Analytica has gone bust, all sorts of other companies are in the same business: collecting and analysing our data – and attempting to modify our behaviour.

Host Steve Clemons asks Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser and data rights activist David Carroll if there are any real solutions for privacy in the 21st century.