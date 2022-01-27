After year one in office: Can Biden build himself back better?

Despite successes, a combination of coronavirus, inflation, legislative impasses (and Ukraine) have set Biden back.

In less than a year, US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have sunk from a high of 57 percent in January 2021 to a low of 40 percent this January.

His attempt to pass the Build Back Better Act, which includes plans for a social and economic overhaul of the US, failed. As did the Democratic push to pass sweeping election reform.

Now, Biden must contend with inflation, a coronavirus surge and the geopolitical crisis in Ukraine.

Host Steve Clemons asks Democratic strategists Simon Rosenberg and Nomiki Konst what Biden has to do to recharge his party and his own popularity.