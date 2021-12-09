Is there a ‘war on books’ and freedom of thought in the US?

The list of books banned from schools and libraries in the US gets longer, with a focus on books dealing with racism.

Every year hundreds of books are removed from school reading lists and public libraries across the United States.

Since the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, books dealing with racism are increasingly the target of conservative parents and lobbying groups.

Even more insidious are efforts to ban freedom of thought on issues such as Palestine. Author Golbarg Bashi faced death threats, cancelled speaking engagements, and financial and social pressures after writing a children’s book, P is for Palestine, in 2017.

Join Steve Clemons and his panel for this conversation about the future of intellectual freedoms in the US.