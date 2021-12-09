Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 24 minutes 14 seconds
From: The Bottom Line

Is there a ‘war on books’ and freedom of thought in the US?

The list of books banned from schools and libraries in the US gets longer, with a focus on books dealing with racism.

Every year hundreds of books are removed from school reading lists and public libraries across the United States.

Since the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, books dealing with racism are increasingly the target of conservative parents and lobbying groups.

Even more insidious are efforts to ban freedom of thought on issues such as Palestine. Author Golbarg Bashi faced death threats, cancelled speaking engagements, and financial and social pressures after writing a children’s book, P is for Palestine, in 2017.

Join Steve Clemons and his panel for this conversation about the future of intellectual freedoms in the US.

Published On 9 Dec 2021
More episodes from
The Bottom Line

Can the US promote democracy worldwide?

Video Duration 24 minutes 05 seconds

Democracy vs hypocrisy: Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’

Video Duration 24 minutes 04 seconds

Did the United States commit war crimes in Syria?

Video Duration 24 minutes 21 seconds

Are US Democrats facing a smackdown in next year’s election?

Video Duration 24 minutes 10 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
The Bottom Line

Can the US promote democracy worldwide?

Video Duration 24 minutes 05 seconds

Democracy vs hypocrisy: Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’

Video Duration 24 minutes 04 seconds

Did the United States commit war crimes in Syria?

Video Duration 24 minutes 21 seconds

Are US Democrats facing a smackdown in next year’s election?

Video Duration 24 minutes 10 seconds
Show more

Related

More from Show Types
Most Read