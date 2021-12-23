How did the US become a major hub for stolen ancient artefacts?

Efforts to prevent cultural theft cannot keep up with the illicit multibillion-dollar industry.

If you are in the market for a coffin from the time of the Pharaohs in Egypt, or gold from the Inca Empire, you have come to the right place.

The United States is a major hub for the illicit trade in ancient artefacts. Buyers and sellers can take advantage of lax regulations to make deals on statues from Yemen or clay tablets from Babylonia fairly easily.

Shawnee State University Professor Amr al-Azm and Antiquities Coalition founder Deborah Lehr tell host Steve Clemons about their efforts to curtail the artefacts flooding to the West from all corners of the globe.