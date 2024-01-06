Jelena Begovic: Serbia’s tech rise in East vs West power struggle

Serbian minister of science explores how the country’s growth in technology navigates the East-West rivalry.

Following the Cold War’s ideological rift, East-West rivalry persists, fuelled by advances in AI, cybersecurity, telecommunications and biotechnology.

Emerging from conflict, Serbia, once a war-torn nation, has left its pariah status behind.

Two decades after reintegration into the international community, it focuses on science and technology to bridge global divides.

Jelena Begovic, Serbia’s minister of science, technological development and innovation, talks to Al Jazeera about the nation’s advancements and its future aspirations.