Antonio Guterres: ‘Huge risk’ of great fracture happening in global system

UN secretary-general warns against decoupling of world economy, discusses other issues overshadowing India’s G20 summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the world’s 20 largest economies in New Delhi.

The G20 bloc accounts for more than 80 percent of global gross domestic product and 75 percent of international trade. But as the international community increasingly deals with opposing interests and geopolitical dynamics, many question if it serves any purpose.

The United Nations secretary-general is mandated to help resolve situations threatening global peace and security.

Can a summit overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a global economy in distress and an escalating climate crisis set the global agenda?

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, talks to Al Jazeera.