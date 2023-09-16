Somali PM: Nearly 20 years of fighting al-Shabab

Premier Hamza Abdi Barre discusses why, despite the international support for the army, al-Shabab remains powerful.

For almost two decades, Somali forces, backed by the international community, have been fighting al-Shabab.

But despite international support, the armed group remains influential in the south and centre of Somalia.

Now, the government is launching a sweeping offensive to retake al-Shabab territory. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is personally leading the fight, but that is not the only challenge facing the government.

Long years of drought, political divisions and the rise of autonomous regions pose significant problems.

These are some of the topics the Somali prime minister, Hamza Abdi Barre, talks to Al Jazeera about.