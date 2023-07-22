Edo Richard and Craig Ritchie: Are Alzheimer’s drugs false hope?

World-leading dementia scientists discuss the controversies surrounding new Alzheimer’s medications.

Dementia affects 55 million people worldwide, and its most common form, Alzheimer’s, accounts for about 70 percent of all cases.

At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, the largest congress advocating dementia science, held in Amsterdam this month, a pharmaceutical company disclosed details of its trials of a new drug: donanemab.

The American company, Eli Lilly, expects the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide by the end of 2023 whether to approve what it is calling a “breakthrough” drug.

But is this medication the best way forward? Or does it just supply cash flow for the pharmaceutical industry?

Leading dementia scientists Edo Richard and Craig Ritchie talk to Al Jazeera.