Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon: Kenyan sporting legends

The world’s fastest marathon runner and the woman who recently broke two world records discuss their journeys.

Kenya is known for its geography, wildlife and rich culture.

It is also home to some of the world’s best athletes.

It is the country with the most Olympic medals in Africa, 113 since it first participated at the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956.

But what are the sacrifices and challenges Kenyan athletes face to become sporting legends?

Kenya’s own Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon talk to Al Jazeera.