Chile’s justice minister: Pinochet-era wounds must remain visible

As Chile marks 50 years since Augusto Pinochet’s military coup, Luis Cordero Vega discusses its dark legacy.

Augusto Pinochet’s military coup in 1973 was followed by 17 years of systematic human rights violations and the disappearance of some 1,500 Chileans who have never been found.

Relatives say they must find their remains to end their long mourning period. Many of them have died waiting.

As in many countries where the armed forces have committed atrocities against civilians, those who know where the remains of their victims were buried or destroyed have been reluctant to cooperate.

But the Chilean government is heading an ambitious plan to achieve justice.

Luis Cordero Vega, Chile’s minister of justice and human rights, talks to Al Jazeera.