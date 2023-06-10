Pakistan’s FM: ‘We’re at the fork in the road towards democracy’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discusses the formidable challenges facing Pakistan.

Pakistan’s geopolitical location seems to offer it vast economic opportunities. But in a region long troubled by political instability, the challenges are also formidable. And the conflicts are not just external.

International cooperation seems critical if Pakistan is to successfully confront its crises.

The country’s top diplomat, who took the job in April last year, comes from a family with a long political history. He is the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed on December 27, 2007.

We caught up with him during his most recent diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talks to Al Jazeera.