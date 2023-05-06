Robert Lacey: Pomp, ceremony and challenges for King Charles III

A renowned royal biographer discusses the challenges awaiting Britain’s King Charles.

Born Charles Philip Arthur George on November 14, 1948, he was four when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned and 20 when she formally made him Prince of Wales.

At 73, he became King Charles III upon the queen’s death in September.

Buckingham Palace said his coronation, which takes place on Saturday, would reflect the monarch’s role today.

But what challenges await King Charles as he reigns over an entirely new generation of people in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth?

Robert Lacey, one of the UK’s most renowned royal biographers and historians, talks to Al Jazeera.