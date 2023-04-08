Csaba Korosi: Can the UN be led by those urging peace, not war?

The United Nations General Assembly president discusses whether reform is required for the UN to make progress.

The United Nations has faced criticism for decades over its effectiveness, especially its means to resolve conflicts and ease the suffering of the most vulnerable.

Many argue that veto powers held by its Security Council permanent members, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, create an uneven balance of power.

Delegates from 46 of the poorest nations have come together in Doha for the fifth conference of the UN’s least developed countries.

But does the UN need to be reformed first, as critics say, to make progress?

The UN General Assembly President, Csaba Korosi, talks to Al Jazeera.