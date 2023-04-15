Zaw Min Tun: Myanmar’s army is in power, but is it in control?

Myanmar’s Deputy Information Minister discusses military rule, anti-coup forces, and ongoing ethnic conflict.

It has been more than two years since Myanmar’s military seized control of the country.

The fight between the army and those opposing the coup deepened when ethnic armed groups joined the conflict.

Even as violence escalates, the persecution of Rohingya Muslims has dragged on since 2017, when thousands fled to Bangladesh as they came under attack.

Diplomatic efforts are pushing Myanmar’s leaders to allow Rohingya people back into the country. But can their safety be guaranteed? And will efforts to reestablish democratic rule make progress?

Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar’s deputy minister of information, talks to Al Jazeera.