Russia’s Andrey Kelin: Ukraine invasion can be called ‘civil war’

The Russian ambassador to the UK discusses the conflict in Ukraine, year on.

The Russian embassy in London is the sight of regular protests against the yearlong invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom has accused NATO powers of turning Ukraine into a Western-backed fortress to oppose Russian influence in Eastern Europe, saying the possible supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv risks forcing Russia to push deeper into Ukraine.

In the depths of the biggest confrontation involving Russia since the Cold War, how and when will this war end?

Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to the UK, talks to Al Jazeera.