Malian PM: If Mali is a ‘sick man’, is France a failed doctor?

Choguel Kokalla Maiga on Mali’s security crisis, defence cooperation with Russia and the pending constitutional reform.

Despite a spiralling security crisis, French troops left Mali after a nine-year deployment.

The withdrawal came after the military took power in 2020 and demanded all French troops leave Malian territory.

Since then, Mali’s military leaders have turned to Moscow for defence and economic cooperation.

And the interim government has postponed a constitutional referendum to re-establish democratic rule.

So, will the military transition to civilian rule? Or will it extend its grip on power?

Mali’s Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga talks to Al Jazeera.