Sri Lankan FM: Bad luck and bad policies caused economic crisis

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry discusses his country’s worst financial collapse since its independence in 1948.

Last year, thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they blamed for mismanaging the country’s finances.

Rajapaksa resigned and fled the country. In his place, members of parliament appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe.

His government is tasked with lifting the island nation out of its economic collapse.

A $2.9bn loan from the International Monetary Fund is crucial, and one person who will play a major role in discussing the terms of the bailout is the country’s top diplomat.

So what’s next for the South Asian nation? Sri Lanka’s foreign minister, Ali Sabry, talks to Al Jazeera.