Sigrid Kaag: Can the Netherlands avoid a recession this year?

The Dutch deputy prime minister discusses how her country is ‘not out of the woods yet’ over economic pain.

As the geopolitical tensions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war continue to rise, so do concerns over energy supplies.

The Netherlands has stopped importing Russian energy, except for liquified natural gas or LNG. But how is the conflict affecting the Dutch economy?

And as tensions in the Pacific escalate after Chinese balloons were shot down over North American airspace, should Europe strengthen its relations with Beijing?

The Dutch deputy prime minister, Sigrid Kaag, talks to Al Jazeera.