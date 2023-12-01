Brazil’s Lula: Biden has no ‘sensitivity’ to stop war on Gaza

Brazil’s leader faults US President Biden’s apathy towards Gaza ‘genocide’ despite influence on Israel.

Brazil, renowned for its cultural diversity and vast rainforests, is experiencing significant political transformation.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s return to power marked a departure from Jair Bolsonaro’s conservative government. This shift heralds a renewed focus on social welfare, poverty reduction, and inclusive growth, mirroring Lula’s previous term in the 2000s.

However, Brazil’s journey is mired in global challenges, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the war on Gaza. These issues raise important questions about Brazil’s role and position as a major global economy.

We explore these complexities as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talks to Al Jazeera.