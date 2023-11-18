Lisbon’s Mayor Moedas: Leading the city’s rise as a global innovation hub

Carlos Moedas on making Portugal’s capital an entrepreneurship centre amid a national political crisis.

Lisbon, famed for its golden sunsets and cobbled streets, stands rich in history and resilience.

It has weathered earthquakes and political and economic turmoil, cultivating a strong spirit.

Currently, the city navigates issues like gentrification, a housing crisis and climate threats.

As Portugal’s capital evolves into a leading tech and remote-working hub, it faces the challenge of evenly distributing financial benefits among its citizens.

Amid Portugal’s political upheaval, including Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s resignation due to corruption inquiries, how might these national events influence Lisbon’s transformation?

The Mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, talks to Al Jazeera.