Sierra Leone’s president: Are there good military coups?

President Julius Maada Bio discusses whether the region’s military takeovers represent a threat to his country.

Last year, hundreds of people in Sierra Leone took to the streets in frustration at rising inflation and economic hardship. The protests turned violent and led to deaths.

Since then, President Julius Maada Bio has been re-elected, but there were accusations of widespread irregularities in the poll in June.

A former coup leader in the 1990s, Bio’s first civilian term was recognised for championing education and women’s rights. But after the recent coups in the region, does Sierra Leone face a similar risk?

