Maldives president-elect: Indian troops out a week after new term

Mohamed Muizzu discusses how regional dynamics may change following his inauguration on November 17.

For many, the Maldives represents the perfect Indian Ocean beach holiday destination.

But beyond the five-star resorts, turquoise waters and white sand lie major geopolitical interests.

The archipelago has turned into a political battleground for India and China.

As preparations for president-elect Mohamed Muizzu’s swearing-in ceremony on November 17 get under way, Talk to Al Jazeera travels to Male, the capital of the Maldives, to find out how regional dynamics may change under his administration and what this could mean for the country and its people.

The president-elect of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, talks to Al Jazeera.