Queen Maxima: ‘There are no fairy tales, only hard work’

The Dutch queen discusses her work as a UN special advocate for inclusive finance for development.

A banker and financier by training, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands has travelled the world as the United Nations secretary-general’s special advocate for inclusive finance for development.

But once the media are gone and the red carpets are rolled up, how does the queen ensure her advocacy reaches those who need it the most?

Her Majesty, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, talks to Al Jazeera.