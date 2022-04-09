Russell & Beckham: Shining a light on challenges facing children

UNICEF’s Executive Director and Goodwill Ambassador discuss what’s being done to provide aid to children worldwide.

In a world filled with conflicts, millions of minors face attacks, abuse and abandonment while not even having access to basic healthcare and education.

UNICEF is the United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. But are world leaders doing enough for young people? And are athletes and other celebrities making the difference politicians have not been able to achieve?

Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, and footballer David Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for the organisation, talk to Al Jazeera.