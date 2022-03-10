Mohamed Bazoum: Is Niger France’s new key partner in the Sahel?

The president of Niger discusses if his country will become new the focal point in the fight against ISIL and al-Qaeda.

Niger is one of the world’s poorest nations. The country has struggled for decades with instability, military coups, drought and ethnic conflicts.

But during the last few years, Niger has faced a far bigger challenge – the rise of armed groups that are expanding their influence in the Sahel region.

In this episode, we travel to Niamey to meet the president of Niger and discuss France’s recent decision to end its military operation in the Sahel.

Will Niger become the new focal point in the fight against ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda? Mohamed Bazoum, president of Niger, talks to Al Jazeera.