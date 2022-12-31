Guyana’s president: Are new oil discoveries a curse?

Guyana is a former British colony located between Brazil, Venezuela and Suriname.

The country is rich in biodiversity – as well as minerals. And in the last decade, some 11 billion barrels of oil have been found – which is the most significant discovery of its kind in recent years.

But as the world is moving towards greener economies, is it fair for countries like Guyana – struggling to overcome poverty and attract foreign investment – not to benefit from its newly-found riches?

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali talks to Al Jazeera.