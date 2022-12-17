Hungary’s Szijjarto: Winter in Ukraine will be a ‘huge tragedy’

The Hungarian foreign minister on his country’s energy diversification plan and implications of Russian gas cut-off.

While most of Europe moves away from Russian goods, some European Union countries are cementing their relations with Moscow.

Eighty percent of Hungary’s oil and gas supply comes from Russia. And Budapest has taken out a $10bn loan from a Russian state bank to pay a Russian company to build nuclear reactors.

So, will Hungary ever wean itself off Russian imports? And is it putting historic ties with the Kremlin ahead of its relationship with Europe?

The Hungarian foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, talks to Al Jazeera.