Sadiq Khan: Can city mayors change the course of climate crisis?

The London mayor discusses if city mayors can win the climate crisis race.

As many countries continue to spend resources on “urban development”, the climate crisis is deepening.

A network of city mayors came together to deliver urgently needed actions to confront the climate crisis. The C40, formed by nearly 100 world-leading cities, represents more than 580 million people – and about one-fifth of the global economy.

Will the city mayors be able to change the course of the climate crisis, something country leaders seem to be failing at?

The mayor of London and chair of the C40, Sadiq Khan, talks to Al Jazeera.