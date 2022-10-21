Nasser al-Khater: Is criticism over Qatar’s World Cup justified?

The CEO of Qatar 2022 discusses the criticism the country has faced since winning the bid.

Attention around the globe is turning to Qatar as it prepares to host the first football World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

More than a million fans from across the world are expected in Qatar. But organisers have faced accusations of breaches of human rights since Qatar was first announced as the host country 12 years ago.

Is that criticism justified?

The CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Nasser al-Khater, talks to Al Jazeera.