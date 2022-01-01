Maria Grazia Chiuri: Does the devil wear Dior?
Christian Dior’s creative director on whether fashion remains relevant amid the challenges facing the world today.
Throughout the years, fashion designers have reflected social change.
As many collections have pushed creative boundaries, they have also caused controversy.
On this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, Christian Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, shares her views on the role the fashion industry plays in today’s world.
Published On 1 Jan 2022