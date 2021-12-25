Christian Schmidt: How effectively is Bosnia being governed?

The high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina discusses the country’s latest political crisis.

Europe’s worst conflict since World War II started in Croatia in 1991 and had spilled over into Bosnia and Herzegovina by 1992.

The bloodshed ended in 1995, after the Dayton Accords were signed. Part of the agreement was the establishment of The Office of the High Representative. Another outcome of the accords: an extremely complex system of government.

The country is led by a presidency consisting of three parts, each representing the main ethnic groups. But how effectively is the nation being governed?

The High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, talks to Al Jazeera.