Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 24 minutes 30 seconds
From: Talk to Al Jazeera

Rafael Grossi: Does the UN’s nuclear watchdog trust Iran?

The IAEA Director General discusses the latest round of the Iran nuclear talks.

Iran, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China have resumed talks in Vienna aiming to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States is participating indirectly after withdrawing from the agreement in 2018.

But there is another important party in the diplomatic efforts being made: the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The nuclear watchdog has kept communication and dialogue open with all the parties involved. But as disagreements and tensions on key issues remain unresolved, what would it take for the talks to succeed? And if negotiations fail, what’s next?

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi talks to Al Jazeera.

Published On 11 Dec 2021
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator: Can the JCPOA be revived?

Video Duration 24 minutes 05 seconds

Sudan’s General Dagalo: Military takeover was the ‘best option’

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Sudan’s Prime Minister: From house arrest to reinstatement

Video Duration 25 minutes 35 seconds

Paul Kagame: Transforming Rwanda

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
Talk to Al Jazeera

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator: Can the JCPOA be revived?

Video Duration 24 minutes 05 seconds

Sudan’s General Dagalo: Military takeover was the ‘best option’

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Sudan’s Prime Minister: From house arrest to reinstatement

Video Duration 25 minutes 35 seconds

Paul Kagame: Transforming Rwanda

Video Duration 25 minutes 00 seconds
Show more

Related

More from TV Shows
Most Read