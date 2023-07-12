Saving Brazil’s Democracy

We investigate the forces threatening Brazil’s democratic institutions and the Lula government’s agenda.

The storming of key symbols of political power in January by supporters of the outgoing, far-right president Jair Bolsonaro highlighted the deep divisions gripping the country.

But who was behind that attack and what does the strength of those forces mean for Brazil’s future?

We explore the continuing clash between the movement that has come to be known as Bolsonarismo and Lula’s new left-wing government.