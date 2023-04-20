The Launderer? On the trail of the Italian mafia’s dirty money

A three-part investigation into a global Mafia money-laundering operation.

Every year, the multibillion-dollar proceeds of organised crime are pumped into the global economy – a torrent of dirty cash that is laundered through the banking system to disguise its origins.

So how is it done? And how does it remain undetected?

Eager to find out, two journalists began to investigate the business dealings of a man allegedly involved in hiding the vast profits of the ‘Ndrangheta, a branch of the Italian Mafia.

But as this extraordinary three-part People & Power report reveals, little in this complex and secretive world is quite what it seems.