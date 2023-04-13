The Heat of Meat: Brazil’s beef industry and global warming

Why the world’s production and consumption of beef and dairy products are at the core of the fight over climate change.

Meat production and consumption – particularly of beef – are major contributors to global warming.

The methane expelled by cattle and other farm animals accounts for about 14 percent of all human-induced climate emissions.

The meat industry is also a significant factor in deforestation – particularly in Brazil, where vast swaths of the Amazon rainforest have been cleared for grazing and soybean production for animal feed.

So, should more be done to rein in those responsible, or should the carnivores among us change our habits?

People & Power travels to Brazil to find out.