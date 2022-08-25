A two-part series on the division between people’s opinions on climate change in the United States.

Like the rest of the world, the United States has seen record temperatures, drought and wildfires in recent years – some of the long-predicted consequences of made-made global warming.

In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law a spending bill that – among other provisions for healthcare and tax reform – will commit nearly $370bn to tackling the climate crisis and reducing the carbon emissions of the world’s largest economy. It’s a sign perhaps that the US government is finally taking the problem seriously.

But although awareness is increasing, surprising numbers of Americans still maintain that scientific proof of climate change is exaggerated, faked or even part of a sinister plot to control their lives.

In this two-part film for People & Power, French filmmakers Ibar Aibar and Fanny Chauvin explore these contradictions as they go in search of some of those already affected by the searing heat and those who stubbornly refuse to accept the evidence in front of their eyes.